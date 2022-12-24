Sara Bay Financial Has $51.71 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,323 shares during the period. Helios Technologies comprises approximately 28.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 3.14% of Helios Technologies worth $51,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,506. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

