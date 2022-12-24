Sara Bay Financial Purchases Shares of 3,839 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $8.40 on Friday, hitting $522.81. 15,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

