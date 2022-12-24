Sara Bay Financial Sells 214 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,064. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

