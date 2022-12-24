Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.01

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.01 and traded as high as $25.58. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 30,561 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $304.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.43 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 118.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

