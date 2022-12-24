Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,812 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 2.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 270,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,331. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28.

