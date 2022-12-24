Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 774,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,330. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

