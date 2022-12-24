Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.98. 698,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

