Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 657,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,551. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.