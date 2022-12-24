Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.

