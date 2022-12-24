Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

