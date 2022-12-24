Secret Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Secret has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $3,683.48 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00115004 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00195452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053425 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00616651 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,724.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

