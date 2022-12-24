Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $3,353.82 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00114865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00195437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053476 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041182 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00616651 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,724.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

