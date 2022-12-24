Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $278,905.08

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $48.53 million and approximately $278,905.08 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014171 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227380 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00206406 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $290,231.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.