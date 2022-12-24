Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,143 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.32% of Sempra worth $151,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
