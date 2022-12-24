Sentinus LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sentinus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sentinus LLC owned 0.16% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $706,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $304,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $267,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $1,777,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.22. 21,237,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,797,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

