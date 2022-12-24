ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 368,589 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $176,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $381.86. 856,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,188. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.50 and its 200-day moving average is $428.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

