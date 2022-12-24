Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 0.3% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,876 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRT opened at $16.97 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.