Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

