SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Tops $55.92 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $55.92 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00014642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00227777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04884966 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,303,242.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

