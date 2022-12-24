SingularityNET Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $55.71 million and $1.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00227755 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04884966 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,303,242.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.