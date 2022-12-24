Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading Down 2.1%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

