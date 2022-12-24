Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,083 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.64. 697,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.