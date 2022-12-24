Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,745 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,307,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. 445,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

