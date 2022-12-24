Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,358 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Snowflake worth $251,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after buying an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,728. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $358.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

