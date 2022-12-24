SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.03

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and traded as high as $43.85. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 4,243 shares trading hands.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.