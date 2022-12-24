SOMESING (SSX) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $39.88 million and $551,721.25 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

