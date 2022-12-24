Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Up 36.8%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Sosei Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

About Sosei Group

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of HTL0022562, a calcitonin gene related peptide antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical study; HTL0016878 for neurological diseases; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; PF-07258669 for anorexia; and TMP301 and BHV3100 for neurological disorders, which is in clinical trials.

