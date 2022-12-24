Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

