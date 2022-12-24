Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

