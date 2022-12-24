Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

