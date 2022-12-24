Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $73.36 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,465 shares of company stock worth $6,699,843 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

