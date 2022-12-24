Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,975,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

