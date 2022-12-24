Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSE FFC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

