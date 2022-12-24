Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

