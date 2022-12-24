Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,368 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

