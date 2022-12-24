Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 441 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 500.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.