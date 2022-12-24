Sourceless Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.92 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.00 million and $0.92 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00228232 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00780548 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

