Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 14.3%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 47,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 65,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; and option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

