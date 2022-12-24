SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Position Reduced by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 195,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 705,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.