Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 857 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 617,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

