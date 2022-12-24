Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,123 shares during the period. Confluent comprises 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Confluent worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Confluent by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,947.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

