Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 322.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up about 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Rapid7 worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rapid7 Price Performance

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.