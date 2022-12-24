Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 44,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 222,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 134,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

TFC stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

