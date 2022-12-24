Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $206.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.31 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $229.40.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

