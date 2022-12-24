Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of AAR worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 69.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after buying an additional 1,016,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 47.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 305,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AIR stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.56. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

