Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,938,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after purchasing an additional 167,789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

KEX stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

