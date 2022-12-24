Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 89,053 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the quarter. Asana makes up about 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asana were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Asana by 48.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.