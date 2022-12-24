Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.