Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.