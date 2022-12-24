Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 128 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $136.98 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

